Bob Hunt: Remove party labels from local offices

Dear Editor: County public servants such as sheriff, clerk, treasurer. etc. should not have a partisan label, as John Nichols stated. Why should anyone care about a party label when in need of the county sheriff for help? Same for the county clerk and treasurer who administer our elections and taxes. Qualifications, knowledge and integrity matter most for these positions. The current system is forcing people who want to serve to put a party label on themselves.
Anyone who has attended a partisan political gathering where these people are present will commonly observe how uncomfortable these people are in a partisan setting. They know they do not have a partisan job when they administer laws to all people equally and unbiased. The partisan ballot also forces candidates to compete in the same party. In Dane County they are forced to be a Democrat if they want to be elected. In Waukesha County they are forced to be a Republican if they want to be elected. This could also be an argument for ranked voting for these offices.
If the brightest and best people are needed and asked to serve in these positions, then make it easier for them by removing party labels.
Bob Hunt
Lodi
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!