Bob Hunt: No comparison between Act 10 protests and Capitol attack

Dear Editor: Former Gov. Scott Walker tweeted that the attack on the U.S. Capitol was similar to the peaceful protests at the Wisconsin Capitol about his Act 10 removing public unions' bargaining power: "The images at the U.S. Capitol brought back horrible images from when the Wisconsin State Capitol Police were overwhelmed in 2011. "
Walker is almost as delusional as Trump. It was hard to find any litter left by the 100,000 marchers at the Wisconsin Capitol, and no acts of violence by the honest protesters Walker called "thugs".
Many conservative Republicans and their followers make these ludicrous comparisons and alleged left-wing instigators in any wrongdoing and those by their right-wing extremists.
Walker and his sympathizers and sycophants are the real danger to America.
Whatever people's beliefs and differences, these should be settled at the ballot box, not in the streets.
Bob Hunt
Lodi
