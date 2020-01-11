Bob Hunt: McCarthy's story is relevant in the age of Trump

Dear Editor: The PBS special about Joe McCarthy, U.S. Senator from Wisconsin, shown Jan. 6 has relevance today. It profiles a madman who captured the interest of America through the press much the same as President Trump does through Twitter today. McCarthy's attacks on supposed Communist sympathizers were as orchestrated and bogus as Trump's thousands of documented lies. McCarthy wasn't as drunk on power as Trump, he was literally a drunk who drank himself to death on alcoholism.
It's an incredible story that should have been averted much the same as Trump's presidency should have been averted. It started with McCarthy's election in 1946 defeating Robert La Follette Jr., son of "Fighting Bob" La Follette. Bob Jr. or Young Bob (as he was called) failed to come home and campaign in Wisconsin, just as Hillary Clinton did not campaign here. Bob Jr. as the head of the once powerful Progressive Party in Wisconsin, let himself and the Progressive Party rot on the vine. McCarthy mounted a vigorous campaign emphasizing his military record in WWII. This record is shown as mostly bogus, much the same as the great businessman and negotiator Trump is bogus. The press had more influence at this time as other forms of media like TV were just beginning. Not only did McCarthy use the press for publicity, newspapers were duped by him just as the public was.
It was a sad day for Wisconsin as its progressive legacy was ended (for a time). Trump will not stop a progressive uprising based on truth and honor to bring him down.
Bob Hunt
Lodi
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.