Bob Hunt: Fanlund is right — Democrats need to appeal to the middle

Dear Editor: Paul Fanlund is on a roll with three exemplary columns in a row. A theme of these columns is how Joe Biden was the candidate to tip the scales of Trumpism as Tony Evers did to Walkerism. A more exciting left-of-center Democrat would have lost. Lost because Republicans defined Democrats as radical left socialists in most campaigns around the country. The number one reason Democrats are winning in Georgia is the hard work of Stacey Abrams and Biden's solid support of Blacks. No left-wing Democrat is going to win Georgia, Alabama or Arizona. Biden was able to separate himself with enough people in the suburbs and sick-of-Trump conservatives to win.
Remember, 40% of Americans are in the middle, not left or right. Ignore them to a party's peril.
Yet Fanlund keeps getting protests from the left for his heart of the matter political analysis. His cut-to-the-chase opinions would serve Democrats well.
A left-wing Tea Party or grassroots Democrat/Socialist movement would be a refreshing change from the hard right Trump-Walker Tea Party GOP.
Yet, as Fanlund points out, be careful what you wish for.
Look at California's U.S. Sen. Diane Feinstein. She was not endorsed by her own state's Democratic Party. She had relationships with Republican senators and participated in bipartisan legislation, then her own far-left state party rejected her. This has happened in Wisconsin too. Left or right "Tea Party" control of either party means candidates are "primaried" if not deemed pure enough. This leaves no room for compromise and results in gridlock.
The more Joe Bidens, Tony Everses, and Tommy Thompsons to lead, the better.
Bob Hunt
Lodi
