Dear Editor: Gov. Tony Evers must have flunked history class. Evers' inaugural ceremony took place away from the Capitol's statue of Robert M. La Follette, the common spot for inaugurations. Evers chose the spot former Gov. Walker used. Walker did not want to be inaugurated by La Follette's statue because of his distaste for progressive policy and the progressive legacy represented by La Follette.
The Wisconsin Historical Society summarizes La Follette as follows:
"Robert La Follette developed his fierce opposition to corporate power and political corruption as a young man. ... La Follette embarked on a political path that would take him to Congress, the governorship of Wisconsin, and the U.S. Senate. His support for progressive reforms, rousing oratory, and frequent clashes with party leaders earned him the nickname 'Fighting Bob.'"
La Follette also was outspoken in his support of women's rights. His wife Belle was the first woman to graduate from the UW Law School. She was also one of the first women to have the word "to obey" removed from their marriage vows.
A 1982 survey asking historians to rank the 10 greatest senators in the nation's history based on accomplishments in office and long-range impact on American history placed La Follette first, tied with Henry Clay. Writing in 1998, historian John D. Buenker described La Follette as "the most celebrated figure in Wisconsin history."
Yet Tony Evers chose to stand with Scott Walker instead of La Follette?
Evers is hereby sent to remedial reading class. There are many great books and testaments of fellow citizens he and the uninformed will find to enlighten themselves to why previous governors have taken their oath at the La Follette statue.
Bob Hunt
Lodi
