Dear Editor: John Nichols wrote some great columns lately. He wrote about Robert La Follette Sr.'s opposition to World War I as a tribute to the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day on Nov. 11. Just think: Women did not have the vote until 1920, yet a majority of men supported the Progressive movement and voted for La Follette. Consider today: A majority of men support the reactionary misfit Donald Trump and Gov. Walker, two of the least progressive and worst leaders ever. What's happened to thinking men?
Nichols wrote in last Sunday about the Wisconsin Idea of sharing the knowledge and resources of the UW System with the people of the state. The UW Extension is the most visible means for this and was severely cut by Gov. Walker. UW-Extension services to rural communities goes far beyond, but includes the stereotypical "county agricultural agent." Here in Columbia County, UW Extension cuts were felt to personnel, programs, and the combining of multicounty services. Governor-elect Tony Evers should restore the UW-Extension funding and return the Wisconsin Idea for Wisconsin.
Bob Hunt
Lodi
