Bob Hunt: Don't let deaths be in vain

Dear Editor: Life and death is hard to get used to in the time of the coronavirus. That there must be more death for life to resume as a society is not to be taken lightly. In fact, death may be taken too casually. The world wars, nuclear weapon proliferation, foreign intervention and death from diseases like cancer, heart, lung and brain deterioration. The Hong Kong Flu which killed possibly 100,000 Americans in the late 1960s is cited as a reason to accept more death now. Because the Hong Kong Flu did not cause much national concern during this time of the Vietnam War, some say more death should be acceptable now. If anything death should be less acceptable. The idea of previous deaths from war or disease is for them not to be in vain. Learning and knowledge from disease and war is supposed to lead to less death in the future. Deaths from common flus like the Hong Kong Flu and the yearly flu were and are taken too casually. Time to seriously provide life saving medicines and policy. The task should be to make the future a better place to live, rather than to repeat past mistakes.