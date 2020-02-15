Bob Hunt: Democrats must consider interests of moderate voters

Dear Editor: Great recent opinions of Paul Fanlund ("Why Democrats need the center and GOP Doesn't"), and John Nichols ("The vital issue for Democrats is electability"). Together, these opinions create a road map to Democrats' victory. These opinions serve as a reality check to Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and their supporters.
In 1976 and 1980, Gov. Jerry Brown of California had my support in Democratic primaries. He was labeled "Moonbeam" by critics decades before the Trumpster began his derogatory labeling of opponents. Brown got the Moonbeam label for his visionary ideas of harnessing solar power and his support of NASA space exploration. Moonbeam also fit Brown's personal interests and travels, which took him to see Mother Teresa and study Zen in Asia. Brown's politics were — "He talks a good populist game when out of office, but tends to swing rightward as soon as elected (this list is not all-inclusive)," according to RationalWiki. Democrats should give moderates a couple issues besides health care they can relate to. Think big, but have a pragmatic, realistic approach to reaching those goals. Hint: Don't propose a "revolution" as Bernie Sanders does. This feeds the notion that socialism is extreme and scares many voters.
RationalWiki also describes Brown: " Brown was the Bernie Sanders to Clinton's 92 run." Sanders has tapped into this populist sentiment which also has been out there for decades. Brown didn't have the chance to win the nomination as Sanders does. But what then? Democrats must face the electability issue and the interests of moderate voters. George McGovern had a tremendous message, only Democrats didn't face the electability issue and lost big. Sanders and Warren supporters need a reality check if Democrats want to win.
Bob Hunt
Lodi
