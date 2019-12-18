Bob Hunt: Democrats must be pragmatic and inspirational

Dear Editor: "The far left's litmus tests" for candidates, as profiled by Paul Fanlund in a recent column, is on target. To elect a president, Democrats must be pragmatic as well as inspirational. Pictured in Fanlund's column are President Obama and Pete Buttigieg. No one should confuse them with centrist Joe Biden.
Back in the day, Wisconsin progressives had to deal with these same issues. Though progressives were a dominant force in the person of Robert (Fighting Bob) La Follette and others, their hold on the strings of power was relatively short and tenuous. Wisconsin was a rural state and the populous strength of Madison/Dane County and Milwaukee was less. Progressives had to be pragmatic and reach their campaigns to rural areas. Maybe far left liberals think it quaint when John Nichols writes about this early progressive time. Powerful people in politics today see the inspirational power in progressive policy. Opponents such as former Gov. Walker tried to remove this progressive legacy from this state any way they could. To win, Democrats should emphasize health care, not "Medicare for all". Inspire/aspire to a single-payer system. Same with college tuition and climate change (no Green New Deal). Inspire/aspire as a goal for all these issues is great. Only use pragmatism to get there.
Bob Hunt
Lodi
