Bob Hunt: Act 10 was a regrettable time in Wisconsin history

Dear Editor: The Capital Times has had only one column about the 2011 Capitol Uprising from John Nichols on activist Anne Feeney who was not from Wisconsin.
Recognition and identification is needed for the woman who yelled "LIAR!" from the Capitol gallery when Scott Walker began one of his first speeches. Her shout, "LIAR," was heard across the state on the telecast and signified the way Walker used "divide and conquer" policies to govern.
As a state employee I managed a union bulletin board. There I posted a news release from WisPolitics.com stating that Walker would meet with our union (WSEU) and Marty Beil. I wrote "LIAR" in big letters on that notice. As it turned out Walker never spoke or communicated with Marty Beil in his eight years as governor. My bulletin board postings may have led to my forced retirement from the state.
I admire former Sen. Dale Schultz who was the only Republican to vote against Walker's Act 10. He said Walker policies were "less about saving money and more about the ultra-conservative agenda that would destroy the tradition of labor unions and the Progressive Movement in Wisconsin."
John Nichols wrote a book about it — "Uprising: How Wisconsin Renewed the Politics of Protest, from Madison to Wall Street." Several books on the 2011 protests are available, all for about $5 including shipping from Amazon.
Another good book is "Ringside Seat: Wisconsin Politics, the 1970s to Scott Walker," by former state Sen. Tim Cullen.
A regrettable time in Wisconsin history that is still being perpetuated by the Republican Party and Boss Vos.
Bob Hunt
Lodi
