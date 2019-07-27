Dear Editor: Why doesn't the Capital Times become a strong advocate for clean lakes in Dane County? The University of Wisconsin, Department of Natural Resources and a local fishing club seem to be more interested in either studying a dirty lake, promoting a "trophy" fishery or catching those trophy fish, at the expense of the general interest of residents, especially those who own shoreline property. These groups suck all the air out of the room whenever a serious concern is raised about the quality of our lakes. Other well-meaning but ill-informed interest groups, of which there are now dozens, are relegated to piddling around in the watershed, a virtually fruitless endeavor, while the real aforementioned authorities continue to enjoy the smelly fruits of our hyper eutrophic waters.
Bob Holvenstot
Madison
