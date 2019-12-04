Dear Editor: My, how soon we forget, barely a year ago it seems Brett Kavanaugh was treated worse than any judicial nominee in history with nothing but hearsay from years and years ago. I can go all the way back to Col. North, look how he was treated by the media. Ron Johnson is slowly peeling back the layers of an onion will probably burn a lot of eyes. Both Democrat and Republican.
Joe Biden admitted to blackmailing the Ukrainian government with a billion dollars on camera for everyone to see. Elected officials don't become millionaires from direct handouts of military aid and other uses of taxpayers' money. It always seems to find a family member or relative of someone to get back in their hands. Hopefully soon we will see why our roads don't get fixed and the politicians' pockets do.
Bob Hohn
Gotham
