Bob Drane: When will Rhodes-Conway, Evers step up to stop destruction of downtown Madison?

Dear Editor: How distressing and tiresome it has become to watch our timid mayor and governor throw head-fakes at employing the force required to stop the destruction of downtown Madison.
We all can, and should, be supportive of the "justified anger" that prompted the original protests, and engage in taking concrete actions to correct systemic poverty and racism. For the good of our city and of our nation.
Many of these actions have already been identified by various Black leaders in town, to their credit.
But enough is enough when it comes to the mindless destruction of State Street and of the statues on the Square honoring prior attempts to abolish slavery in 1863 and then promote gender equality.
One now wonders whether either of these two politicians would move beyond idle rhetoric if the next target were to be the Lincoln Memorial on Bascom Hill? I certainly hope so.
Bob Drane
Middleton
