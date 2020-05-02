Bob Drane: Time to reopen commerce with precautions for those in danger

Dear Editor: The latest updates from the task force scientists make it clear that no amount of “testing” will guarantee our safety from COVID-19. Thus if a test shows you are virus-free today, you can still be infected tomorrow. And if it shows that you have had the virus and recovered, it’s still possible that you could become re-infected. What this means is that no one will be bulletproof until there is a proven vaccine, which could be a year away. So what does our nation do in the interim? Do we simply wait and watch as our economy crashes into a depression, with 35%+ unemployment and soup lines? The better option, I think, lies in the restoration of good old common sense. This means reopening our commerce, taking special precautions to protect those in mortal danger (older with pre-conditions), but allowing the rest to function amidst the same kind of risks they face in a normal flu season. Wear a mask if you want; wash your hands; avoid those with coughs or sniffles; stay home if you are ill. But please get up and out America and soon!
Bob Drane
Middleton
