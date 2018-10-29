Dear Editor: Three cheers for Police Chief Mike Koval for trying to hold out against the Mad City “progressives” who would prioritize the theoretical traumas of juvenile perpetrators over the actual traumas suffered by their victims. For sure the concepts of restorative justice and sentencing reform have merit, but only within the bounds of common sense when it comes to protecting the safety of others.
Bob Drane
Middleton
