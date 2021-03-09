Bob Curry: Publishing WILL op-ed shows influence of monied extremists

Dear Editor: Madison.com is publishing opinion pieces where the authors cite themselves now? What is this? Breitbart? The QAnon Post? Shame on you. No wonder newspapers are losing their credibility and circulation. Right-wing screed aside, Rick Esenberg and Daniel Lennington citing Lennington's piece in the Bradley Foundation-funded Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty as evidence to back up their extremist positions is a sophomoric violation of journalistic integrity. Of course, we expect extremist "think" tanks to masquerade as mainstream voices in the mainstream press, but it's hard to get used to a once-honorable paper stooping to publish undisguised propaganda. Why would a reader accept anything Madison.com publishes?
When I teach my students how to rate the credibility of their sources, you better believe Madison.com will not be on the A list. When you give a mouthpiece to bought-and-paid-for, right-wing propaganda like WILL, the only thing I can use Madison.com for is as a prime example of a once decent news outlet being coopted by monied extremists who have no interest in preserving a public commons.
Bob Curry
Madison
