Dear Editor: Donald Trump has a singular stock-in-trade — the big lie. His currency is fear and hatred. Inane tweeting and vitriolic words are geared to protect his political power and access to the wealth of enemies of the United States seeking influence on international policies. This charlatan has caused irreparable damage to our international reputation and put at risk long-standing working relationships with Western countries and multination associations. His misguided agenda will take many years and millions of dollars to redress.
Trump has claimed that a further 10 percent tax reduction for the middle class will be enacted prior to the midterms. Pure fiction! The Congress is MIA. This last-minute tease confirms that the 2018 tax cut benefited only the wealthy and commercial interests.
When our nation’s deficit has skyrocketed, Trump plans to build a wall on our southern border at the cost of billions. His campaign to promote fear of the caravan, hatred of Muslims, prejudice against blacks and embrace of dictators sends the worst possible signal to our friends. He has constantly questioned the established fact that Russia attempted to influence the 2016 election in his favor.
Don’t be hoodwinked again by this masterful con man. Put a harness on the executive branch, as intended by our country’s founders. Change control of the House of Representatives – get out and VOTE Nov. 6
Bob Currell
Waunakee
