Dear Editor: Lying to others is bad but lying to oneself is worst. Then you are into self-deception; you begin to believe your own lies.
Sen. Scott Fitzgerald believes that the Republicans won the Senate and the Assembly like the Democrats won the governorship. He forgot that their win was on the cheat. They gerrymandered districts and suppressed voting. They stole the election from the voters.
Fitzgerald and his brother, former Assembly Speaker Jeff Fitzgerald, were brought up in Chicago, where their police officer father learned city's dirty politics. When the boys moved to Wisconsin, they applied these lessons well, and went further.
Secret deals. No public meetings. Gerrymandering. Voter suppression. Special deals for donors. Personal malfeasance. And, of course, nepotism. Years ago the Fitzgerald brothers did a deal with the governor to get their father the cushy job to head the State Patrol. This left out four better-qualified candidates.
Fitzgerald helped create the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. It was suggested to loan applicants that political donations be made. WEDC did not bother following up on loan payments, much less see if the borrowers were in compliance on hiring workers. Why bother if this is pay-to-play? Is WEDC incompetent or corrupt, or both?
For the record, I am an independent. I was a member of both parties, but I despise corruption and cheats. I like honorable elected officials, though I may not agree with them. Democracy has to be fair. Yes, the majority rules, but our system is designed to protect the minority. This is the reason for the Electoral College, so small states have a voice.
If people believe the system is rigged, then our democracy is in peril.
By their actions, Fitzgerald and his party show their hatred for democracy and fair dealings. They have convinced themselves that they “won” fair and square.
There is no guilt here. They believe they deserve victory. Their politics are without principle.
Bob Chernow
Milwaukee
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.