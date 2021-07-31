Bob Chernow: Note to GOP: You're culling your own supporters

Dear Editor: Politics at the national and state levels has become a blood sport. Currently our Republican friends are working hard to suppress voter turnout. They did not like losing the last two elections. Who does? They also see that demographic trends do not favor them.
One approach they are using is to “recount” certified elections. In Arizona’s Maricopa County, votes are being tested through a trial of fire, although the local Republican government says that the November election was legit. They have facts on their side; the politicians at the state level are running on the fumes of illusion.
Voter suppression as a tactic is understandable then, especially if you endorse the goal of power without principle.
But if my Republican friends endorse voter suppression as a tactic, then they need to stop discouraging the use of masks and the taking of vaccinations. You want your own supporters to show up; you want the opposition to stay at home.
With the delta version of COVID-19, the disease is rapidly spreading, especially among the unvaccinated, who coincidently live in areas where Trump received his most support.
Republican governors have a self-interest to get folks vaccinated. You want your own voters alive and well enough to vote. It makes no sense to cull out your own supporters. Certainly these guys understand this.
So my advice — unsolicited as it might be — to my Republican friends is to push vaccines and masks. Then you keep your voters alive.
Bob Chernow
Milwaukee
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.