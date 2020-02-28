Bob Bates: What ever happened to clean humor?

Dear Editor: Amen to Paul Fanlund's editor's column admission of being old-fashioned regarding humor. "Back in the day," pre-"OK Boomer," humor indeed had, as Paul phrased it, "a greater sense of proportion, civility and basic decency. Cruelty and coarseness were the exception, not an explicit goal."
Comedians from the '50s through the '60s such as Abbott and Costello, George Burns and Gracie Allen, Sid Caesar and Imogene Coca, Jack Benny, Bob Hope, Red Skelton, George Gobel, Jonathan Winters, Mel Brooks, and Carl Reiner for a Baker's Dozen, entertained with wit and clean humor. Contrast this with more recent and current "comedians'" displays of expletives deleted, deliberate potty mouth, and hurtful jabs and mockings. Can part of today's general lack of basic civility be an offshoot of what passes for legitimate humor?
Bob Bates
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.