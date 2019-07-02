Dear Editor: I have been incredibly lucky in my life so far. I have never been openly discriminated against or bullied because of my sexual orientation or gender identity. When I came out to my family, they were all incredibly supportive. They may not understand being agender and pansexual, but they accepted me. My friends were supportive as well, most not identifying as cisgender or heterosexual, either. Even my teachers, who I thought would push back the most, have been supportive. That says a lot when you live in a small town in southern Wisconsin.
But that does not mean there is no discrimination against the LGBT+ community. One of my very accepting friends cannot come out of the closet to their parents, for fear of rejection and persecution. People all over the world live in fear of their gender identity and/or sexual orientation not being accepted by those around them. This lack of acceptance often leads to mental health issues, and sometimes worse.
According to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline, LGBT+ youth are more than twice as likely to be suicidal and four times as likely to attempt suicide than heterosexual youth. We can attribute these rates directly to a lack of acceptance. LGBT+ youth with supportive families reported higher levels of self esteem and overall health, while those with less accepting families are three times as likely to consider and attempt suicide.
So what can we do about it? How can we change these heart wrenching statistics? We all need to open the conversation. Parents need to open a conversation with their kids about accepting all people, no matter who or what they are. Schools need to open a conversation about mental health and what being LGBT+ is, as well as talk about accepting others. Kids need to open a conversation with everyone around them, learning what being gay or depressed actually is instead of just a slur. We are all humans. We cannot discriminate against each other, because when it comes down to it, we are all just like one another: a heart, a mind, a soul.
For LGBT+ youth in need to talk: https://www.thetrevorproject.org/
Blue Bernstein
Brodhead
