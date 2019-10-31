Dear Editor: I appreciate the perspectives Dave Zweifel has to offer. But I have to take exception with the last paragraph of his "pretend Christians" column from the Oct. 23 edition. Correctly lampooning Trump and Walker, he wrote: "With Christians like these, who needs an atheist?"
We all know the well-worn phrase, "with friends like these who needs enemies?"I would assert, however, that atheists are not enemies of the faithful.
Blake Gilmore
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.