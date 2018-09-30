Dear Editor: As a nurse practitioner in Madison, it’s clear that the health of Wisconsinites is at stake in the November midterm election. The winners of this election play a huge role in keeping quality health care accessible and affordable and holding pharmaceutical companies accountable for people like me, my family, and my patients.
In D.C., too many lawmakers vote on the side of big insurance and drug companies over the interests of Wisconsin families. I’ve seen it in the recent attempts to cut Medicare and Medicaid, making health care more expensive and less accessible for those who need it most.
It’s obvious that politicians working to end protections for those with pre-existing conditions and giving sweetheart deals to drug companies aren’t helping you and me. Instead, they’re working for powerful special interests that pour millions of dollars into their campaigns and leave Wisconsinites’ health care dangling by a thread. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir has proven that she wants to dismantle Medicaid and Medicare and will instead give money and power to corporations.
But one of my current senators, Tammy Baldwin, is fighting for health care in Wisconsin. She’s working to make health care more affordable and to hold big pharmaceutical companies accountable. I encourage everyone to think long and hard about who they want representing us in Washington for the next six years, because their health and pocketbooks depend on it.
Blaire Adkins, DNP, APNP
McFarland
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.