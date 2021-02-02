Blaine Waldo: Johnson's behavior dishonors the people he represents

Dear Editor: In regards to the editorial suggesting Sen. Ron Johnson should be removed from the Senate:
This continuing charade by these criminal, career liars, is nothing more than a clear declaration for how low they will sink to stay in power at the taxpayers' expense. It's absolutely shaming to have a senator like Ron Johnson, who has done some good things in office (the Joseph Project), sink to this level for the sole purpose of keeping his seat as a senator from Wisconsin.
Mr. Johnson, your behavior dishonors the very people you claim to represent. Stand for the truth sir, regardless of the political consequences, not for what fairy tale you can tell the gullible few to keep your seat in the Senate.
Blaine Waldo
Montello
