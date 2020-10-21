Bintou Suso: Vote for officials who will expand Medicaid in Wisconsin

Dear Editor: With less than three weeks left until Election Day, voters should consider electing officials who will expand Medicaid in Wisconsin. Wisconsin is one of 12 states that have yet to adopt Medicaid expansion through the Affordable Care Act. Wisconsin instead expanded Medicaid through the state’s own funds, losing out on billions of dollars in federal funding. Medicaid expansion will expand Medicaid eligibility to adults earning below 138% of the federal poverty level. This increases access to quality and affordable health care to over 100,000 Wisconsinites while saving the state up to 7% of its Medicaid program.
States that have adopted Medicaid expansion have been able to expand health care coverage for their residents and in doing so, improving access to care while reducing health disparities. Currently in Wisconsin, Medicaid eligibility is set at or below 100% of the federal poverty level. In this state, even individuals with a full-time job making minimum wage earn too much to qualify for Medicaid. This further contributes to the number of uninsured and underinsured individuals. As a result, thousands resort to delaying care and/or not taking prescribed medications because they cannot afford it. As a public health student, it deeply saddens me that this is the state of health care access in our state.
It is economically smart to expand Medicaid through the ACA. The state will save money while expanding access to health care. With elections coming up, I urge all who can vote to elect lawmakers who will expand Medicaid and ensure the state’s most vulnerable are not subjected to preventable disease, disability or premature mortality.
Bintou Suso
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!