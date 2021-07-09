Bill Walters: We can't rely on God to solve gun violence

Dear Editor: A June 22 letter to the editor, "God's grace can solve gun violence," gets it part right. People indeed should follow the Ten Commandments, particularly the latter half. Those regarding no murder, adultery, stealing, bearing false witness, coveting anything or everything of their neighbor's are after all part of a foundation for many of our societies' common laws.
However praying to God for strength and help will not solve gun violence. That has to come from the individual. In many organized religious settings the individual is personally responsible for how they lead their life on Earth before any afterlife.
God will not or cannot change individual action, and has not in the past.
The question is, how do we get the hearts and minds of people who commit gun violence to change. Get them to do the right thing. Remember the 1989 Spike Lee movie of the same title.
Until we as a society solve the root problems of gun violence (economic insecurity, hatred, bigotry, mental illness, social injustice and ease of obtaining guns to name a few), we cannot rely on God to come to the rescue. What a tall order!
Bill Walters
Fitchburg
