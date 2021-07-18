Bill Walters: Political divisions threaten democracy

Dear Editor: Winston Churchill quotes hold true today. Churchill said, "If we are together nothing is impossible. If we are divided all will fail." He was referring to the United States and Britain as allies in war. I believe our current politically divided United States democracy is analogous and in danger of failing.
Where is this coming from? Churchill also said, "The best argument against democracy is a five-minute conversation with the average voter." Even though tongue-and-cheek and somewhat disparaging, I believe he referred to the narrow-minded, self-centered opinions by voters based on select limited input. Often the input of suspicious credibility. Too many poorly informed voices. Sound familiar?
Currently significant factions exist in the United States who only want their opinions heard and acted upon. Never give in or give up anything. Compromise off the table more than ever. Is this where our democracy is heading?
Lastly, a WWII reference by Churchill in regard to American involvement indecision: "You can count on America to do the right thing after they have tried everything else."
Now with political, social and economic division, are we trying everything else first? When will we finish trying everything else and do the right thing by restoring civility and truth to our democracy?
As long as compromise and bipartisanship remain dirty words and truth in some circles is unimportant, civility is unattainable and our democracy is at great risk to fail.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg
