Dear Editor: I agree with Dave Zweifel's June 5 column, "Corporate interests have bullied family farmers into devastation," 100 percent, but have no human solution. Money is the god of this world and commercial large-field family farms will go the way of horses and buggies. Large wheat, corn — family farmers should find the best way to sell out.
"Hobby" veggie farms and local markets will always be around because upper-middle-class people have the money to buy the best of garden foods.
The only inhuman solutions I can think of are a World War III nuclear war and/or Jesus returning to bail us out of problems caused by our human nature.
Bill Wald
Seattle
