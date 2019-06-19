Dear Editor: I really wish the news media would actually put the focus on the Democrats getting off of their witch hunt and actually doing something for the good of our country and its people by voting on things like minimum wage that's not controlled specifically by the president. Other comments that you've made should be directed at the Democrats, they need to start working the Republicans instead of working against them.
This country is going to see a huge swing towards Republicans because of their despise towards the President. Everyone knows this, there will be four more years. And Republicans will take over Congress and the Senate.
My two cents that mirror the majority I speak to. With exception of the snowflakes of this nation.
Bill Upleger
Lakeland, Florida
