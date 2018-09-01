Dear Editor: Amit all the wailing and gnashing of teeth, all the pomp and circumstance, all the accolades and testimonials resulting from the passing of Sen. John McCain, I seem to have misplaced the published itinerary of the five days of official funereal functions.
Could someone please inform me as to when the "roll away the stone" ceremony is scheduled? It is my understanding that Al Michaels will be present at that ceremony and will be prepared to shout, "Do you believe in miracles? Yes!" should it be warranted.
Bill Sumner
Madison
