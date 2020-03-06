Bill Sumner: Two scenarios restricting innocents' freedom of movement

Dear Editor: The following two scenarios present an analogy which strikes me as ironic.
In Scenario One, hundreds of non-U.S. citizens are prohibited from entering the United States because their unverified identity and country of origin could lead to the death of hundreds of Americans in a terrorist attack. These non-U.S. citizens might, however, be allowed to enter the U.S. if their identity is proven and they are adjudged "safe." This caveat does not prevent insults and recriminations being directed towards proponents of the prohibition by media, politicians, pundits and citizens who demand that the non-citizens be granted unfettered admission.
In Scenario Two, hundreds of U.S. citizens and travelers who have not been proven to have been exposed to a dangerous medical contagion are quarantined both inside and outside the U.S. as a "preventive" measure to try and ensure that any infected citizens and travelers don't transmit a virus that has already killed thousands. These citizens and travelers will be allowed to mix with U.S. society at large if their quarantine proves them to be free of contagion. Media, politicians, pundits and citizens hail this preventive caveat as reasonable, responsible and necessary.
Two scenarios, each with the potential to impact the health of thousands of U.S. citizens, including death as a possibility. Two innocent cohorts have their freedoms of movement and association denied without evidence of wrong-doing, or contamination; is this reasonable? Fear of the unknown is the commonality and the driving force. Two very different responses by the media, politicians, pundits and citizens to those scenarios. I find that ironic.
Bill Sumner
Madison
