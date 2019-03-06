Dear Editor: Are there any parallels between the Scott Walker recall effort and the Donald Trump impeachment movement?
Many politically astute observers believe former Gov. Walker received a "sympathy" vote that helped carry him to victory in his recall election. Because Walker had only been in office a matter of months when the recall effort was becoming galvanized, many voters took the position that Walker was being punished by recall advocates not for illegalities or improprieties, but for policy disagreements. And many voters felt this was not fair. Walker remained in office, the implementation of his policies emboldened by the voters' decision.
Is there a "sympathy" vote waiting to be revealed in 2020 for both President Trump and via coattails, congressional Republicans? Trump won the presidency in the Electoral College, historically and legally the method that designates the winner in presidential elections; he won fair and square. For reasons in large part of Trump's own making, he has been unrelentingly criticized by national and local media for every action he has taken as president. An investigation prompted by false "intelligence" (i.e., a Democrat-funded "dossier"), has led to a two-year search for evidence of a non-crime, collusion. Is there a significant segment of the voting public that sees how the president has been treated and says, "That really isn't fair"? Especially if the Mueller investigation produces an inconclusive report?
Meanwhile, parents, and their children, are finding jobs, watching their wages rise a bit, and polls show that a majority agrees with the direction the country is headed.
The American public is driven, often but not always, by a sense of "fair play." If they see someone being bullied, they will step in, even if it is to assist a egotistical reprobate like President Trump. If interminable investigations show nothing of consequence, as they very well may, then Trump will be thought of as the "winner" and will be in a much stronger position heading into the 2020 election. And the American public likes a winner.
Bill Sumner
Madison
