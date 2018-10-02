Dear Editor: The question of whether or not Judge Brett Kavanaugh is qualified and deserving of a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court has veered off into an area that is actually tangential for those who vehemently oppose him. The recent focus of the public evaluation by the Senate Judiciary committee has centered on whether or not the judge committed a physical assault on Christine Blasey Ford. But what is really the issue here?
While the question of whether or not the assault took place is, of course, a charge that must be investigated due to its extreme significance, what is actually driving the furious political contretemps over Kavanaugh's nomination is the belief that the decisions he makes, should he be seated on the court, will favor perceived conservative philosophies.
If whether or not a male political (or judicial) figure in a position of significant influence in Washington, D.C., committed a sexual assault or abuse of a woman was "disqualifying," Sen. Ted Kennedy (Mary Jo Kopechne), President Bill Clinton (Paula Jones, Juanita Broaddrick, et al) or President Trump (see attached list) would not have been or would not be lionized by those who promote their respective philosophies.
Both political parties most often decide who they promote based upon how that nominee will vote on issues of political philosophy. What the nominee has "done" is less important than how that nominee will vote. Ultimately, the resistance to Kavanaugh is not because of what he may have done decades ago. It is because of what he may do in the future. In Washington, D.C., politics supersede principles.
Bill Sumner
Madison
