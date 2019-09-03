Dear Editor: In response to, "Joel McNally: What’s the difference between Tommy Guns and assault weapons?" There is a difference. The Tommy gun banned was the fully automatic model. You can still buy semi-automatic versions of Tommy guns today. The 1934 act banned machine guns, so to say those words still apply is incorrect.
Bill Roberts
Austin, Texas
