Bill Peche: Republicans should listen to those in their party fighting Trump

Republicans for the Rule of Law are also calling out GOP legislators who are not looking out for the best interests of their constituents (as in Wisconsin). The description on their YouTube video "Wisconsin Republicans Have Lost Their Voters’ Confidence" states:

"Wisconsin Republicans forced their constituents to weigh their health and safety against their right to vote in last week’s election. They seem to think that voting is a privilege, not a right. And they apparently thought that holding an election during a pandemic would help their chances.

"They were wrong on all counts. Not only did their Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate lose — he lost by a landslide. And they didn’t just lose that race. They also lost the confidence and support of some of their traditional supporters."

I encourage area Republicans, among others, to explore the projects of these three organizations and to consider supporting their cause.

Bill Peche

Hartland

