Bill Peche: Republicans should listen to those in their party fighting Trump

Dear Editor: On April 21, The Lincoln Project released a new ad, “READY.” The video illustrates why Joe Biden can reunite the country in a time of deep division, anger, and fear, and why he is the right man to take on Donald Trump.
What makes this group so unusual is that they are Republicans, not Democrats. Their website states:
WE ARE REPUBLICANS AND WE WANT TRUMP DEFEATED
"The president and his enablers have replaced conservatism with an empty faith led by a bogus prophet."
Check out their website: https://lincolnproject.us/
Watch their video: https://lincolnproject.us/news/ready/
Two other like-minded groups are working to promote a rule of law that applies to everyone, including the President: “Republicans for the Rule of Law” and “Protect Democracy.”
The goal of their joint "Presidential Accountability Project" is to expose the danger that President Trump’s posture poses to the future of American democracy.
Republicans for the Rule of Law are also calling out GOP legislators who are not looking out for the best interests of their constituents (as in Wisconsin). The description on their YouTube video "Wisconsin Republicans Have Lost Their Voters’ Confidence" states:
"Wisconsin Republicans forced their constituents to weigh their health and safety against their right to vote in last week’s election. They seem to think that voting is a privilege, not a right. And they apparently thought that holding an election during a pandemic would help their chances.
"They were wrong on all counts. Not only did their Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate lose — he lost by a landslide. And they didn’t just lose that race. They also lost the confidence and support of some of their traditional supporters."
I encourage area Republicans, among others, to explore the projects of these three organizations and to consider supporting their cause.
Bill Peche
Hartland
