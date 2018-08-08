Dear Editor: The Wisconsin Democratic gubernatorial primary is Aug. 14 and early voting has already begun. My choice in this election is Kathleen Vinehout.
If you are still undecided, watch this short video of Kathleen’s closing statement at the Wisconsin Choice forum.
The video is a powerful reminder that Kathleen is the most prepared Democratic candidate. In each of the last four budget cycles, she has written alternative budgets that would have put “people first” with the available money in contrast to the budgets enacted by Walker and the GOP. None of the other seven Democratic candidates has that experience.
Kathleen’s background makes her uniquely suited to lead Wisconsin forward. She has the personal story and the experience: college professor, dairy farmer, state senator.
Kathleen is prepared: She has an alternative to the governor’s budget, she has read the audits, she knows where the bones are buried. She is ready to take Walker on, one on one.
Kathleen knows how to win: She is the only candidate who has won partisan elections in an area of the state that leans Republican, in a district won by Walker in all three of his elections and won by Trump in 2016.
We need to find a candidate who can appeal to the more rural parts of the state and not just carry the more liberal cities. Kathleen fits the bill in this regard, coming from Buffalo County in western Wisconsin.
No matter who your choice is, remember to vote on (or before) Aug. 14!
Bill Peche
Hartland
