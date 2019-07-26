Dear Editor: The president called his supporters at the North Carolina rally "incredible patriots." These incredible patriots are a sorry collection of racists, xenophobes, and homophobes who stand in line for hours, or even days, to be brainwashed by a nitwit. They comprise an audience of idiots and morons. The idiots can be excused, they're born that way, but the morons, they learn to be stupid and attending a Trump rally puts them on a steep learning curve. They're not patriots, they're nativist airheads, and Donald Trump has exposed them as the ugly face of the American nightmare in 3D and living color faded to white.
Bill McKewin
Black River Falls
