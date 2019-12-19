Bill McKewin: Trump is unfit to be president — or even an adult

Dear Editor: Donald Trump is unfit to be president of the United States. His childish antics — the lying, the name-calling, the bragging, the whining — are the stuff of a spoiled brat. Trump couldn't pass a ninth grade American history test and he needs a dictionary to spell "IQ." He has the attention span of a three-year-old with a triple dip ice cream cone and the intellectual curiosity of the class clown at last hour on a Friday afternoon. He sits around watching TV and tweeting like a teenager stuck at home on a snow day. He's a kid with a pocketful of matches in a hay barn; he's a boy with a BB gun in an aviary; he's a juvenile delinquent looking for something to do.
It's obvious Donald Trump is unfit to be president, in fact, he's unfit to be an adult.
Bill McKewin
Black River Falls
