Dear Editor: Our illustrious president has made a campaign of criticizing NFL players for allegedly disrespecting the military by kneeling during the national anthem. This is the same commander in chief of the armed forces who thought it more important to take his clown show to Pennsylvania for a political rally than to personally greet the return of Korean War soldiers' remains in Hawaii. This is the commander in chief who chose not to mention the name John McCain in a signing ceremony at Fort Drum for a defense spending bill named after the American war hero. This is the commander in chief who has never once visited our troops in an active war zone, who used five deferments to avoid duty in Vietnam, who maligned a gold star family, and who has alienated our NATO allies.
Maybe the commander in chief should be court-martialed for "dereliction of duty."
Bill McKewin
Black River Falls
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.