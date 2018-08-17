Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN DANE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... NORTHERN JEFFERSON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN... SOUTHERN DODGE COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN... * UNTIL 1115 AM CDT. * AT 812 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN THAT WILL CAUSE FLOODING. SOME ROADS ARE CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING. UP TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. AN ADDITIONAL ONE TO TWO INCHES ARE POSSIBLE THIS MORNING. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... WATERTOWN, JEFFERSON, LAKE MILLS, MARSHALL, WATERLOO, JOHNSON CREEK, DEERFIELD, CAMBRIDGE, LAC LA BELLE, LAKE RIPLEY, IXONIA, LEBANON, MILFORD, RICHWOOD, DEANSVILLE, EAST BRISTOL, HUBBLETON, PIPERSVILLE AND LAKE LAC LA BELLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&