Bill Lunney: Stay well, and visit a public park

Dear Editor: Our community is reaping the benefits of years of public and private support of our county, city, and local park systems. We have over 15,000 acres of county parks and nearly as many local and state parks in Dane County and the region. Good health and access to nature and the outdoors is always manifest but today it is critical for mental and physical health. Spring is coming, so if you are able, get outside, preferably to a park, honor social distancing, and stay well."
Bill Lunney
President, Foundation for Dane County Parks
Sun Prairie
