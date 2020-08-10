Bill Lunney: Neil Heinen has been the 'conscience of the community' for over 25 years

Dear Editor: I want to add to what will be a chorus of best wishes and expressions of gratitude to WISC-TV editorial director Neil Heinen as he retires from a distinguished career in broadcasting and reporting. Neil has been the "conscience of the community" for over 25 years. His editorials were grounded in fact and laced with a unique insight into our county. Perhaps his greatest legacy is supporting a myriad of community organizations, most of which have left their enduring positive mark in our community. I hope he gets a well deserved rest but continues to stay involved in the community he loves.
Bill Lunney
Sun Prairie
