Dear Editor: I commend the visionary report of the city of Madison's Urban Forestry Task Force. It provides a well documented road map for significant and important efforts to build a better tree canopy in Madison and suburbs. Numerous studies have shown that trees add beauty, improve personal health and help combat climate change. Increasing and diversifying the urban tree canopy adds natural character and beauty to a city, and creates feelings of well-being among its visitors and residents alike, Additionally, trees and other plants make their own food from carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, and in the process, they release oxygen for us to breathe and reduce the heat island impact as well. To paraphrase a Greek proverb, "A wise and healthy society plants trees under whose shade they know they shall never sit."
Bill Lunney
President, Foundation for Dane County Parks
Sun Prairie
