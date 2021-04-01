Bill Lauer: We need a rental voucher program and a 'mediation first' model

Dear Editor: The tsunami of evictions has slowed to a trickle because we know there is no crisis if there is rental assistance. Ongoing solutions require a new rental voucher program and a shift in funding to a “mediation first” model instead of eviction court. We can see the growing gap between rents and what people can afford to pay. Let’s consider a longer-term solution to this gap — a housing voucher program modeled after the FoodShare program. If your income falls within a certain level, you qualify for a portable grant to help pay your rent.
This program assumes that if the house you are living in now is good enough for you to pay rent, it is good enough for the program. No inspections needed to “qualify.” If a tenant has complaints, or if owners do not keep up the property, call building inspection. If owners do not fix building inspection orders, they get removed from the program and prosecuted as before. Owners could be asked to limit future rent increases to 3% or 5% annually to address the issues of landlord abuse. The fewer rules the program has, the easier it is to use. Protections can be built in for both housing providers and tenants. All of this can be revisited in a few years. The important thing is to ACT NOW.
Wisconsin has a few months to do something bold and innovative to help people in our community. If stable housing is the bedrock of successful treatment and intervention, then we as a society have an obligation to support people now with eliminating housing insecurity by expanding mediation services and providing housing vouchers.
Bill Lauer
Madison
