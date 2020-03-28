Bill Keys: Support Nicki Vander Meulen for MMSD Board

Dear Editor: Please join me in voting for Nicki Vander Meulen for MMSD School Board. In her first term on the Board of Education, she quickly grasped the complicated issues of the Madison School District. Her insights, knowledge and ideas for implementation show both broad and detailed advocacy for students and their families, teachers and support staff. She is forceful when she needs to be, especially about fairness and equity for those who may need specialized or individualized services. She is versed in the issues of those with physical/cognitive/emotional disabilities, and students from a diversity of racial/linguistic/ethnic communities, or who have sexual identities or orientation that may or may not set them apart in the school setting. She is collaborative to achieve goals. She will again provide alert leadership and awareness as a Madison School Board member. That continuity will be important as the MMSD community traverses unusual times that require experience and creativity. We need her. Please join me in voting for Vander Meulen for Seat 7 on April 7.
Bill Keys
Former MMSD teacher and member of MMSD School Board
Madison
