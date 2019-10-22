Dear Editor: So the Madison developers of the proposed hotel in the 100 block of State Street are being sued because they stopped making payments on their $4.5 million development loans and Alder Verveer and others are disappointed we likely will not have the proposed hotel. Well I am certainly not, since the hotel operator was announced by the developers as Provenance Hotels, whose founder and board chairman is Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, and in the eyes of many familiar with his recent congressional testimony, as one of the "three amigos" running Trump's illegal Ukraine shakedown to help his 2020 election, is either a full-time dunce and/or one who won't tell the truth even when under oath before the Congress. Maybe it is better Sondland opens his next hotel in Ukraine. He might even invite Trump and his children to cut the ribbon. I don't think Madison will miss him.
Bill Dixon
Monona
