Bill Dagnon: We face multiple assaults on our families' health

Dear Editor: Securing the health and safety of ourselves and our families is a concern of every American. This is in keeping with the American tradition of our Constitution promoting "the general Welfare."
We are faced with two assaults on our families' health. At least 204,900 Americans have died, with 344 deaths on Sept. 28 alone, from the coronavirus pandemic. As of Sept. 28 there were 7,176,500 cases, increasing the past 2 weeks by 23%. Wisconsin had 2,217 new cases the on Sept. 27, third highest state per capita cases, with 1,281 total deaths.
The second assault is the present administration's lawsuit at the U.S. Supreme Court to outlaw the Affordable Care Act. If successful, this will do away with protections for preexisting conditions, even in most job-related health coverage, with up to 20 million Americans losing their health coverage.
The man in the White House has shown he cannot manage the great resources America has to prevent a pandemic spreading. He is also actively working to take health care away from millions of Americans, causing more suffering and deaths.
Save thousands of American lives, prevent suffering, and keep health care for millions by voting for Joe Biden to become our president.
Bill Dagnon
Baraboo
