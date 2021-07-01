Bill Dagnon: Voting restrictions violate our founding principles

Dear Editor: American colonists believed they could govern themselves, they didn't need a king to rule over them. The Declaration of Independence that we celebrate Sunday states we are all created equal, all have the same rights, and, “That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
Our country's history is the struggle to make these principles real for all citizens. We have failed many times, but must keep working toward that goal.
Our government and government officials are responsible for securing the right to vote of all citizens age 18 or older to facilitate all citizens' voting and insure all votes are counted, and to see that votes matter.
Founding principles support access policies such as automatic voter registration at age 18, universal access to no-excuse vote by mail, and a convenient, free way to access all proofs and processes needed for any voter ID. Nonpartisan redistricting helps insure that all votes matter.
Those legislators passing restrictions on voting are working against America's founding principles. We citizens have the responsibility to elect representatives who support those principles.
Bill Dagnon
Baraboo
