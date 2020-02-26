Bill Dagnon: Voters can save U.S. from authoritarian rule

Dear Editor: You, the American voter, are the only power that can save our nation from authoritarian rule by the power-hungry occupant of the White House.
The Republican Senate majority, minus one, released him to do anything he wishes. Neither law, nor the U.S. Constitution, nor concern for any human being will limit President Trump's actions. He has deepened and broadened his attacks on Purple Heart Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, and other patriotic Americans who testified to the truth. There is no trust without truth; there can be no democracy without trust.
After urging the Russian dictator to interfere in our 2016 election and obstructing investigation of Putin's attacks on our nation, Trump continues asking foreign countries to create chaos in our elections.
Attorney General Barr has lowered the sentence request for Roger Stone, convicted of seven felony counts, including threatening a witness. Barr is investigating Hunter Biden, son of a political opponent. If a president can punish enemies and reward friends through the Justice Department, there is no justice. More than 2,000 former federal prosecutors and Justice Department officials wrote asking Barr to resign.
Mr. Trump and his enablers in Congress must not be reelected to any government office. They are a danger to our democracy, to the rule of law and to our security. You are the only force capable of determining, by voting on April 7 and Nov. 3, “...that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
Bill Dagnon
Baraboo
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.