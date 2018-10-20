Dear Editor: It's time for change in Wisconsin, to insist that Wisconsin values direct our state government: You, your family and your community are more important than Foxconn.
In recent flooding we cared for our families, businesses, communities, and each other through our government. We allow all to prosper by freeing us from fear of pollution, physical harm, fraud, exploitation, and tyranny. We free all Wisconsinites to grow and prosper by providing the best public schools possible, good roads to and at work, health care for all, and other necessities.
Our current governor and legislative majority have ruled in secret, divided and conquered Wisconsin workers to keep wages low, used state resources to reward campaign contributors, and served only their own political and financial special interests.
Tony Evers envisions “government for us.” He will implement automatic voter registration; expanded eligible voting IDs; and nonpartisan, independent legislative and congressional redistricting. Creation of an inspector general's office and enforcing Legislative Audit Bureau audits will result in more accountable governing.
An open, accountable government and a legislative cooling off period will let us work with Gov. Earl, the state Legislature, and the best public workers we can hire to improve life for all Wisconsinites, wherever you live. Freedom to self-govern is our most essential freedom.
Go to: https://tonyevers.com/govforus/ to see the rest of Tony's self-government activities.
On Nov. 6 vote for "government for us," for your family, and your community. Vote for Tony Evers for governor and vote Democratic to support open government.
Bill Dagnon
Baraboo
