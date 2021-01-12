Bill Dagnon: Trump's schemes are more dangerous than Watergate

Dear Editor: “The best way we can show respect for the voters who are upset is by telling them the truth. That is the burden, and the duty, of leadership. The truth is that President-elect Biden won this election. President Trump lost.” — Sen. Mitt Romney, Jan. 6, 2021
The future of our nation depends upon the citizens seeking out and recognizing the truths about our system of self government. It is extremely difficult for human beings to recognize a truth when it contradicts a belief we have held dearly, but we must admit that our current president is the greatest danger to our democratic republic and our life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.
Call or email your congressional representative, two senators and Vice President Pence, and ask them to invoke the 25th Amendment for removal of the president. Ask them, House Speaker Pelosi, and Sen. Schumer to begin impeachment proceedings immediately so that Mr. Trump can never run for any federal office in the future.
Americans must strengthen our democracy in legislation and practice at least as thoroughly as happened after Watergate. The president and his supporters' denial of the truth of our election is more dangerous for our country than Watergate.
Bill Dagnon
Baraboo
